Edgefield, SC (WJBF)-

Fire officials in Edgefield, South Carolina are trying to find out what sparked a fire at a local business.

It broke out around 3:00 Saturday afternoon on Planer Road at Cross Creek Hay.

At least a couple of explosions could be heard coming from the building.

We’re told it may have been from a propane tank or other equipment.

No word yet on how the fire started.

No injuries reported.