Fire crews set prescribed burns in South Carolina state parks

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — For South Carolina Forestry Commission’s (SCFC) fire technicians, setting fires has become second nature.

“When everybody else is running away, you run in,” Thomas Scott, a fire technician says. “It’s just what you do.”

The team sets prescribed burns throughout Aiken County from Fall through Spring each year. It is all part of the state’s efforts to prevent wildfires.

“The whole time we’re out here burning, we’re constantly monitoring where our smoke is going and where the fire is going,” Andy Johnson, SCFC’s Fire Prevention & Fire Wise Coordinator, explains. “We have individuals checking our lines to make sure it stays inside our containment areas.”

Prescribed burns help reduce the risk and severity of wildfires. If a wildfire ignites, “it’ll be less intense because it has been managed with fire over the course of time,” Johnson says. Burns also help improve habitats for plants and animals.

“Wildlife thrives on landscapes that have been managed by fire.”

Setting prescribed burns takes a lot of planning. The conditions have to be just right to ensure residents are unharmed.

“The less clouds and more wind, the better we are. If you see smoke from a prescribed fire, chances are that’s the only way it’s going to impact you.”

The fires impact the team in a different way — they present learning opportunities.

“We learn a lot,” Scott says. “We learn about fire’s behavior and how it reacts.”

The crew hopes to have more learning experiences. They do not plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I wish I would have started 20 years ago,” Russell Hale, a fire technician, says.

“I’m going to try to do it until someone has to help me in and out of a bulldozer,” Scott adds.

For a complete list of planned prescribed burns in South Carolina’s state parks, click here.