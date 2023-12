AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- An investigation is underway after a downtown Augusta business fire.

Business at 108 Macartan Street catches fire. Photo courtesy of Leage Colby.

Around 7 p.m. Monday night, crews responded to a flower and gift shop on Macartan Street. That’s just off off Jones Street.

When crews arrived there was a fire and heavy smoke coming from the second floor. It took them more than an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. No word on how this impacts the store, or just the floor above it.