AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Crews are battling a fire at an Augusta funeral home.

The call came in around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

The fire is at the Poteet Funeral Home on Peach Orchard Road.

NewsChannel 6 received photos taken from the nearby water department.

You can see a large ball of fire coming from the site of the funeral home.

The funeral home is no longer owned by the Poteet family.

