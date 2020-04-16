Finance Expert, Rachel Cruze, shares how to best spend stimulus check

Augusta, GA (WJBF) -Rachel Cruze, personal finance expert, #1 New York Times best-selling author, and Ramsey personality, talks to Barclay Bishop about how to best manage your money during the COVID-19 pandemic.
How to Manage Your Money In a Crisis
- Don’t panic.
- Fear is a terrible financial advisor.
- Decisions should be based on facts, not fear.
- Get on a budget.
- Create a zero-based budget—your income minus expenses = zero.
- Tell every dollar where to go.
- This will help you to stretch your money and save.
- If you lost your job, dip into your emergency fund. If you don’t have one, find ways to earn cash.
- Virtual communication jobs—Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams.
- Online learning—with kids at home, online schools are hiring.
- Online retailers.
- Grocery shopping services.
- Food delivery services.
- Grocery stores.
- Think about the needs in our country and search for jobs.
- Cover your four walls.
- Right now, you’re in conserve mode.
- Focus on needs, not wants.
- The four walls come first:
- Food
- Utilities
- Shelter
- Transportation
- Cut unnecessary expenses and save.
- Pause subscriptions- Netflix, gym, apps, monthly make-up boxes.
- Downgrade to basic packages for internet, phone and insurance.
- Get rid of cable.
- If you received a tax refund, add it to savings.
- Stop attacking debt and stockpile cash.
- If you’re not getting paid, you’re in crisis mode.
- Pause paying off your debt. Covering your four walls matters more than your FICO score.
- Call your lenders and explain your situation. Most companies are offering grace periods with zero penalties.
- Remember, those bills are due eventually, but your needs matter most right now.
- If you still HAVE a job, keep paying on your debt.
