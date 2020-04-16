Finance Expert, Rachel Cruze, shares how to best spend stimulus check

Augusta, GA (WJBF) -Rachel Cruze, personal finance expert, #1 New York Times best-selling author, and Ramsey personality, talks to Barclay Bishop about how to best manage your money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to Manage Your Money In a Crisis

Don’t panic. Fear is a terrible financial advisor. Decisions should be based on facts, not fear.



Get on a budget. Create a zero-based budget—your income minus expenses = zero. Tell every dollar where to go. This will help you to stretch your money and save. If you lost your job, dip into your emergency fund. If you don’t have one, find ways to earn cash. Virtual communication jobs—Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams. Online learning—with kids at home, online schools are hiring. Online retailers. Grocery shopping services. Food delivery services. Grocery stores. Think about the needs in our country and search for jobs.



Cover your four walls. Right now, you’re in conserve mode. Focus on needs, not wants. The four walls come first: Food Utilities Shelter Transportation



Cut unnecessary expenses and save. Pause subscriptions- Netflix, gym, apps, monthly make-up boxes. Downgrade to basic packages for internet, phone and insurance. Get rid of cable. If you received a tax refund, add it to savings.



Stop attacking debt and stockpile cash. If you’re not getting paid, you’re in crisis mode. Pause paying off your debt. Covering your four walls matters more than your FICO score. Call your lenders and explain your situation. Most companies are offering grace periods with zero penalties. Remember, those bills are due eventually, but your needs matter most right now. If you still HAVE a job, keep paying on your debt.



