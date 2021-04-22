Filming for spy thriller ‘Agent Game’ continues in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Production on the spy thriller ‘Agent Game’ is underway in Augusta.

Tyler Konney, who produced and help write the screenplay said Augusta was a great location for many aspects of the film.



” With a film that’s being made independently it really helps to have a small town where you can realize big ambitions,” Konney said.

In March, Mel Gibson was seen filming a scene from the movie downtown near Broad Street.

Thursday, production on the film continued in Evans where one of the lead actors, Dermot Mulroney, said filming in Augusta was a new experience.



“I was thrilled. I’ve never been here before and of course I can’t get enough of our beautiful United States and parts of Georgia. I’ve had an incredible time here,” Mulroney said.

The film is the second production to take place in Augusta this year.

While COVID -19 put a pause on the film industry, Konney said as things pick back up they would definitely consider filming in Augusta again.



” Now that we’ve made a movie here and we know a lot of the local locations and the local crew we could definitely come back and have it be an easier production, ” Konney said.