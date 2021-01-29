Film industry shows high interest in Augusta area as production begin again

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Some major production companies are showing interest in filming in the Garden City.

Hollywood came to a halt due to COVID-19, but that gave location scouts just enough time to do their research.

Now that productions are starting to ramp up again, Augusta is back on the film industry’s radar.

Film Liason with Film Augusta, Jennifer Bowen, says they were in talks with many companies a year ago, and they are starting to see some series take that next step.

She encourages people to head to Film Augusta’s website and post a photo of a location they see fit for a movie. She says variety is what makes Augusta appealing.

“You can put pictures of your property. Your information that comes directly to us, and that works for us because that shows more assets, more diverse, a variety of locations that Augusta has to offer,” says Bowen.

Of course movies bring tourism to the town, but with COVID-19 things have slightly changed. Have no fear. There is still opportunity.

Small businesses can really benefit by posting their restaurant or store on the Film Augusta page.

They post a picture and fill in some information, and it adds to the resources our city can provide.

If chosen, they can receive a location stipend or even cater to the film company.

“When a film becomes popular, that place could become well-known. It could be a place of interest for people who are seeking out their favorite places from their favorite movie, and it could result in some film tourism for them later on down the line,” says Bowen.

She says that they have seen some well known production companies show some interest that have been in talks over the past year.