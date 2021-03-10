Fewer patrons for 2021 Masters expected to impact economy

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — An unknown number of patrons will be allowed to attend, but it is thought to be significantly fewer than the crowds the Masters has brought in previous years.

The Augusta Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the home rental service for the Masters , normally sees renters bring in thousands of dollars, but this year they’ve seen a much lower volume of people renting out their homes.



” We will continue to take inquiries and hopefully continue to do bookings right up until tournament week, but obviously this year we have not seen the amount of home rentals that we’ve seen in years past,” President of the Augusta Chamber of Commerce Sue Parr said.

Fewer patrons also means less revenue for hotels and the hospitality industry



” There will still be some financial negative impact to this industry because we’re not able to do all the things we are traditionally allowed to do to benefit from having the Masters here. Full occupancy in restaurants from people who are here visiting for the Masters; all that impacts our hotel occupancy,” President of Augusta Convention and Visitor Bureau Bennish Brown said.

The Masters can bring in up to $26 million in hotel revenue taxes, but this year that number is expected to be much lower



” We do know that last year in November when the Masters were held hotel revenue tax generated about $8 million, so that’s three times more for that regular Masters,” Brown said.

In previous years the economic impact of the Masters has been estimated at more than a $100 million.