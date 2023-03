As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly cloudy with light showers. Temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Becoming partly sunny by noon then we’ll see a few showers redeveloping for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. More rain for tonight through Friday with rain totals from .25″-1.00″.

Saturday will be dry with more rain moving in for Sunday. Don’t forget to move those clocks ahead Saturday night/ Sunday morning at 2am as Daylight Saving Time begins.