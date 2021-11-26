Feeding the soul — TBonz serves Thanksgiving to first responders, CHOG patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Box by box, volunteers at TBonz Steakhouse in Augusta packed Thanksgiving meals, Each scoop was served with love.

“It just seems like the right thing to do during Thanksgiving,” Henry Scheer, the owner of TBonz Steakhouse, said.

It is the 28th year TBonz has served meals on Thanksgiving. This year, they packed about 600.

“It’s more of a privilege than anything else for us.”

The plates have special destinations — police, fire and EMS teams.

“Some of the first responders have told us this is great for them because usually if they’re working, there’s no place for them to get food.”

The plates were also sent to patients and their families at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia (CHOG).

“I think being in the hospital on any day is really hard but especially on a holiday,” Kim Allen, a child life specialist at CHOG, explained. “This is kind of a surprise. We knock on the [patient’s] door and say, ‘Hey, we have some lunches.’ And the families are very, very grateful.”

TBonz’s volunteers could not go into the hospital this year. But, they still found a way to spread some joy. Artists from Augusta, Savannah and Charleston decorated each to-go box.

“It’s really become a thing that the whole community is involved in,” Scheer said.

Hard work, all to create some smiles this Thanksgiving.

“Our whole goal is if we can give them five seconds of joy, five seconds of forgetting their troubles, our mission is accomplished,” Scheer said.