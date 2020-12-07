Fear of COVID-19 could be keeping heart patients from getting critical care at hospitals

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Every minute counts when it comes to getting help in a case of a heart attack, but the CDC reports a nearly 25% decline in emergency visits for heart attacks and strokes nationwide.

Cardiologists said some patients aren’t going to the hospital to get the care they need out of fear of contracting covid.

However, doctors said delaying care could be deadly

” It increases the chances of dying of a heart attack if people don’t take care of it in a timely manner. If they delay their care and they are to survive that heart attack it increases their chances of complications which means heart failure and reducing the life span of that patient as well as the quality of life for the rest of their lives,” Dr. Fahmi Farah said.

Doctors said if you’re experiencing symptoms like chest pain and shortness of breath you should get help immediately by calling 911 or heading to your nearest emergency room—even during the pandemic.

Doctors also said its important to focus on prevention like monitoring your blood pressure and watching your diet, especially during the holiday season when being merry includes eating and drinking food and spirits that can be dangerous to high risk patients.



” Some of the things to do would be paying attention to key risk factors that can lead to heart disease and heart attack such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Those who have diabetes should pay attention to your numbers and keep your diabetes in check.

For more information on heart attack symptoms for men and women: https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/heart_attack.htm