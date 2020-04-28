FBI search at Riverwood Plantation in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 6 the FBI is conducting a search at a residence in the Riverwood Plantation neighborhood.

The FBI was conducting a search at a residence along the 4000 block of Dewaal Street. We have a crew on the way to the scene.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to Public Affairs Officer Barry Paschal for more information.

Mr. Paschal said, “The Department of Justice prohibits the U.S. Attorney’s Office from discussing any active investigation, including discussing whether that investigation exists”.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.