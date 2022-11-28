ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The bones that were found in the Superior Landfill have been identified.

According to authorities, the bones found in the Superior Landfill has been confirmed by the FBI Laboratory Division through DNA analysis to be those of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon.

Authorities say that they officially ceased operations at the landfill and began removing Command Post facilities from L. Scott Stell Park.

According to the FBI, the search to find Quinton lasted five weeks.

Authorities say Leilani Simon, Quinton’s mother, reported Quinton’s disappearance back in early October.

According to Chatham County authorities, Leilani Simon has been charged with murder, concealing a death, false statements in matters of government and false report of a crime.