With one month until students in Columbia County walk across the stage and receive their diplomas, one honors graduate fights for her number two title, Salutatorian.

Corey Myers remembers just how bright and talented his daughter was at early age. And he told NewsChannel 6 her teachers sang her praises.

“Out of middle school, she was the top of the class. Once she got into high school, her and the current Valedictorian Baylee Pruitt, they were one and two for the last four years. Either she was number one or Courtlyn’s number one or Courtlyn’s number two or she’s number two. And it’s been that same battle for the last four years,” Myers said of his daughter’s education.

That healthy competition changed in the blink of an eye when a third student entered the race, an underclassman.

Class Valedictorian and best friend Baylee Pruitt writes letter supporting Courtlyn Myers.

“Last Wednesday when I received a phone call at about 8 o’clock in the morning telling me we don’t want you to be surprised, but your daughter has lost her Salutatorian spot,” he recalled of the moment everything changed.

Myers said he was shocked. And his daughter was crushed. Evans High School held its honors program the next day where Courtlyn received her honors cords and multiple awards. Her Salutatorian designation, however, went to a junior who has been bumped up to the graduating class of 2023 just one month before graduation day May 26.

Courtlyn is now number 3.

“When you are looking at a cumulative score, you have to have a drastic drop in grades to drop in points when you look at a cumulative of four years. No one knew about an 11th grader who was bumped up, so then we started looking at the AP classes.”

AP classes gave Myers the answer he was looking for and after some digging, he learned Columbia County Board of Education changed its policy recently, awarding students ten points for successfully completing certain courses instead of five. Courtlyn passed 14 AP courses. The other student less than half that number.

“When you change a policy like that, and you’ve had someone who’s been in school for three years under an old policy and you change it to a new policy, and it affects the weighting, it’s not fair and it’s not equitable,” Myers told us.

CCBOE shared a document with NewsChannel 6 explaining how rankings are done. It reads calculations are done at the end of the third grading period. We hope to learn if the fourth grading period counts too and will be considered.

Myers takes part in more than a dozen organizations, was named student of the year and even has the support of the Valedictorian, who’s also her best friend.

The Myers said they are even ok with co-Salutatorian.

Corey Myers plans to speak at Tuesday night’s school board meeting in hopes of getting his daughter’s Salutatorian status back before the May 26th graduation. In addition to the AP policy change, he has other tools in his arsenal he plans to use that he feels will help in the fight. He added that he’s not just fighting for his daughter, but other students, noting that the number 10 student is no longer in the Top 10 and thus can’t receive certain honors.

Myers also added that his daughter is going to University of Georgia where she will be studying psychiatry in the school’s honor’s program.