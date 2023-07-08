AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a hit and run incident that left a woman dead.

The victim was discovered Saturday morning at approximately 6:47 A.M. on side of the road in the 4000 block of Storm Branch Road near Silver Bluff Road.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene and will be autopsied Tuesday morning in Newberry.

The victim has been identified as 91-year-old Josephine Smiley.

The Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) are continuing with the investigation.

No other details are available at this time.