Family speaks out following 14-year-old’s tragic death

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Shock and devastation — only some of the emotions Victoria Council says she and her family have felt over the last week.

“We’re doing the best that we can to uplift each other,” she says.

The Council family received a call that changed their lives on Thursday.

“I couldn’t get there fast enough. The drive seemed so long.”

Council learned her nephew, Martice, went to Brier Creek Bridge Landing with friends. Witnesses say he swung from a rope swing into the water below but did not made it back to the surface. Friends and people at the popular swimming spot jumped into to save him, but he disappeared in the murky water. A dive team recovered his body a few hours later.

“When his body was recovered, it was a sign of relief but heartbreaking at the same time.”

“He’s gone so soon,” she adds. “There’s a lot that he won’t have a chance to do. It’s so sad and hurtful.”

The Council family has unanswered questions. Victoria Council tells NewsChannel 6 Martice “knew he could not swim.” She wonders why he got in the water and why no one was supervising.

“There should have been parental supervision.”

“Freak accidents happen,” Capt. Randall Norman of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office adds. “This is one of them.”

Council says the community is supporting her family during this difficult time. Martice’s classmates held a balloon release on Friday to honor his life

“Everywhere he went, his smile lit up everywhere,” she says. “He was a beautiful person inside and out.”

“Parents, hold your children close,” she adds. “Keep a close eye on them. We never know [what can happen].”