Family of Kentwood resident with COVID-19 speaks out

Augusta, GA. (WJBF) – Six staff members and 16 residents at Kentwood Extended Care in Augusta have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

One of them is 96 year old William Grove, Junior. The World War II veteran received his results on Monday, the day after Easter. Right now he’s being treated at University Hospital until Kentwood gives him the ‘all clear’ to return to their facility. In the meantime, his daughter Mimi Owen says her dad’s spirits remain high, and he’s recovering incredibly well.

“He’s somewhat mystified that he’s doing so well,” said Mimi Owen, daughter of William Grove, Jr. “Like I said, he does understand what’s going on and he has followed the course of the Coronavirus from the beginning and COVID-19. And he watches the briefings every day so he’s on board as far as understanding the magnitude of what’s going on.

At last check – one resident at Kentwood has died from COVID-19.