Family members remember 83-year-old buried at annual pauper service in Aiken County

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — Eleven people were laid to rest Thursday, September 16 at the annual Aiken County Corner’s Office Pauper Burial Services in Graniteville.

“He’s always the person that was straight, no chaser; tells you exactly how he feels and how it is,” relative Dana Elum told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about 83-year-old George Leverett.

Telling it like it is and always being there that’s some of the things the family of Leverett will remember the most. “I walked in to see him. And he said, what’s wrong with your face? And I said, well, what do you mean? He said, your makeup isn’t right, you need to fix that,” Elum recalled as she laughed.”

“He told a lot of tall tales about past and present. I’m thankful that I was able to be a part of his last few years and be able to spend time with him cause I believe that he could have done so for me it would have been the same,” relative Debra Freeman shared.

The 83-year-old was one of the 11 people laid to rest at the annual pauper burial services in the Graniteville Cemetery. The coroner’s office has held the ceremony since 1999. The number of burials varies from year to year. “Generally between eight and 10. Some years we see an increase some years, we may not work as many, but each year we know there will be cases that are presented that will come to the coroner’s office for a pauper burial,” Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables shared.

The services are for those whose bodies have gone unclaimed or funds unavailable for their funeral arrangements. We’re told the coroner’s office made an effort to contact their families and extended family members. “Unfortunately, this was the only time that we were able to pay tribute to him at the end,” Elum added.

Although this season in George Leverett’s life is now over, his family says that they will continue to be thankful for his time spent here. “We spent a lot of years together, and he was very instrumental in a lot of things in development in my life throughout the year. So, I’m very grateful for him and always will be,” Elum said.

The following people were laid to rest:

Joe Jefferson

DOB: 10/15/1942

Date of Death: 07/26/2020

Robert Hilton

DOB: 02/21/1948

Date of Death: 08/05/2020

Wayne Michael Davis

DOB: 08/05/1955

Date of Death: 09/01/2020

Robert Hursey

DOB: 07/13/1958

Date of Death: 10/30/2020

Barbara Ann Gillette

DOB: 07/27/1970

Date of Death: 12/15/2020

Richard Willis Hartman

DOB: 09/19/1964

Date of Death: 12/23/2020

George Leverett

DOB: 12/04/1938

Date of Death: 02/09/2021

Harold Runnels, Jr.

DOB: 01/19/1960

Date of Death: 02/15/2021

Axel John Muller

DOB: 09/08/1941

Date of Death: 04/17/2021

Jonnie G. Alexander

DOB: 12/30/1947

Date of Death: 06/24/2021

Charles Sheeley

DOB: 05/26/1984

Date of Death: 05/31/2021