Family friends host CrossFit fundraiser for Deputy Inman

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- It’s been several weeks since Deputy Keith Inman was injured in the line of duty. Family and friends have set up several fundraisers to help.

Longtime Inman family friends Bruce and Jenny Odom organized a CrossFit fundraiser Saturday. People who were interested could make a donation in any amount and sign up for a spot to work out in the North Augusta gym.

“We was trying to think of ways to help the family because of course he’s in the hospital and they’re out of work right now because of the incident. And so that’s what we did. We figured we would come up with some kind of fundraiser to help them out a bit,” said Bruce.

Jenny said the Deputy’s wife, Megan, has been juggling caring for her children and being by her husband’s side as he recovers. She says that helping to ease the family’s financial burden will allow Megan to focus on Deputy Inman’s recovery.

“Well you know sometimes going up to the hospital, you can go up there to visit, but I wanted to do something to contribute. To help out. Because at the hospital you feel helpless, but I felt like I wanted to do something behind the scenes that could help out,” said Jenny.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy who has been injured in the line of duty receives workers comp and short term disability. The Odom’s say that the fundraiser is necessary because of increasing medical bills. The GoFundMe account set up for the family has raised nearly eight thousand dollars. The Odom’s are hoping for more.

“You know, they have small children and he’s out of work and she’s kinda out of work right now because she’s dealing with him. Just trying to help them out with the bills and all, the doctor bills. Anything we can do to benefit them,” said Bruce.

To donate to the Inman family to help cover expenses while Deputy Inman is hospitalized, click here for GoFundMe or you can directly CashApp to $megaIn1008.