Family calling for all to drive safely after crash leaves them caring for traumatic brain injury

A family recovering from a crash for nearly a month wants to encourage people to drive safely.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local family wants the public’s help after a crash left them with several broken bones and traumatic brain injury. They are using their story to get others to do something simple — buckle up, put the phone down, and pay attention while driving.

Most people hop into their vehicles and go to their respective destinations without putting much thought into driving. But one family that spent a month in Doctors Hospital after a crash wants you to think a little harder while driving.

Crash survivor Deanna Davis spoke with NewsChannel 6 about what her family experienced.

“My life is in shambles.”

For nearly a month it’s been husband, wife and baby inside the walls of Doctors Hospital.

“We were on the way to work and just the next thing I remember, I wake up and I’m in ICU,” she said.

Andrew and Deanna Davis and their daughter Kimbre, just a few months shy of turning two, caught a ride to work with a mutual friend after having car trouble. All three of them were riding in the back seat when the unexpected happened.

“The police report stated that Erica failed to yield at a yellow, blinking, caution light and pulled out in front of a car and the car t-boned them,” their sister Jessica Baker told us.

Erica, the driver of the car, along with the people in the other vehicle walked away unharmed from the crash that took place on Jimmie Dyess Parkway and Harper-Franklin Avenue, near Ft. Gordon, on April 23. But the Davis family did not.

“Pretty much I broke every bone that I have in my upper body,” Deanna Davis explained. “They had to rebuild my chest cavity, so that’s metal now.”

Doctors told Deanna she was crushed, so bad that her lungs collapsed too all before multiple surgeries. And Kimbrie is bouncing back to good health after a bruised lung.

But Andrew has a traumatic brain injury and will require therapy, which is medical care that could cost around $1400 a day for the next few months. He’s uninsured. So, the family and community will hold a fundraiser, a benefit ride and cornhole game.

Baker added, “We have a band, Lady Creech and the Main Street Band, that stepped up and donated their time and skills. We’re going to have bouncy houses, raffles.”

While the family has a long road ahead, they have a message to everyone hitting the road.

“Always make sure that they’re wearing their seatbelts. Make sure that they’re paying attention,” Baker said.

“Drive the speed limit. Don’t be in a rush to get somewhere,” Deanna Davis added.

Now, as this family transitions back home, there is still a lot to be done medical wise and that includes medical bills. But there is a way you can help during an event on May 29 and of course, driving safely. For more information about the Davis’ story and to support them, click here.