Family alleges 20-year-old was assaulted by Georgia trooper

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The family of a 20-year-old allegedly assaulted by a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) officer is asking for a transparent investigation into the incident.

Attorney Chadrick Mance says his client Abijah Jones was unlawfully detained on June 11 by a state trooper, causing a hairline fracture to his arm — or an injury more extensive.

“I think it is wrong time, wrong place, bad policing,” Mance said.

The attorney says Jones was taking his younger brother to get a haircut when a trooper sped past him. He reportedly stopped on Pennsylvania Avenue to check on his car and looked at another before returning to his own.

That’s when the trooper yelled for someone to “stop,” according to Mance, and his client was apprehended.

“Abijah didn’t even know he was actually being asked to stop,” the attorney said. “Abijah was walking back to his car after he had pulled over to the side of the road and he was detained and injured during the course of being detained.”

The family is now hoping the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and GSP internal affairs will look into the situation and ensure that proper training takes place in the future.

“While Abijah walked away, so many young men and women don’t,” Mance said.

WSAV News 3 has reached out to GSP for more information on the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.