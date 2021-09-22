Fall Allergy Season Begins

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s 2021 report, Augusta ranked number 69 out of the top 100 allergy capitals for the Fall season. Allergy specialist, Dr. Dunagan provided some great information about fall allergies here in Augusta.

Ragweed, golden rod and mold are the main types of pollen that cause fall allergies. These pollens are different from what we see in the spring, however, both seasons are about the same when it comes to the severity.

In fact, the weather actually effects the pollen level. The wind, rain, and sunshine influence the amount of pollen and how much is spread. In the fall, pollen counts will be higher on warm and sunny days. This is because warm air rises, which lifts the pollen.

During a nice day, it is tempting to spend a lot of time outside, but for those who suffer from allergies, it’s important to limit outdoor activity. If you do go outside, change clothes and take a shower afterwards. It’s also helpful to keep the windows closed in your house.

A big issue over the past two Fall seasons has been confusing allergy symptoms with COVID-19. There are several similarities between the two so it can be hard to tell the difference, but it is possible. To help tell the difference between allergies and COVID-19, reference the chart below.

For the current allergy forecast for Augusta, visit pollen.com