Faith leaders and ‘Black Voters Matter’ give away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals and register people to vote

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — Greater Augusta’s Interfaith Coalition partnered with Black Voters Matter to give out 450 boxes of food as well as fresh produce to families in need for Thanksgiving.

The event was also an opportunity to get people registered to vote ahead of the senate runoff race in January.



” We’re out here registering voters and helping voters who want to request their vote by mail ballot and reminding folks that even if you are already registered you still have work to do. You need get ten people and tell them to get registered and get them to turn out. Everyone has a role to play in building power,” Co – founder of Black Voters Matter Cliff Albright said.

Albright said its important for voters to turn out in the Senate runoff race to have a say in important issues on the ballot.



” Its not just about the personalities and the candidates its about these issues that our community is dealing with on a daily basis. If we care about those issues, we need everybody to turn out and show out and show up,” Albright said.