High pressure will give us another lovely day with low humidity for Friday. By Saturday we’ll add a few more clouds and a touch more humidity to the mix. It’s looking like Sunday will have a better chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will start to head to the middle 80s by Sunday (May 1st!) Once we arrive into next week, we’ll see upper 80s to Near 90 degrees by Wednesday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 50

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 83

Friday night: A few clouds. Low: 54

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated late day shower. High: 83 Rain chance: 20%

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 85 Rain chance: 40%