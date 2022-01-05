Expansion effort underway at Aiken County detention center

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Soon changes will take place at the Aiken County detention center. “We are overpopulated, and expansion is much needed,” jail administrator Capt. Nick Gallam told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Soon space will be added at the Aiken County jail. The current facility is designed to hold 317 inmates. Last year, the average daily population was nearly 380. “Planning for our current facility was done very well. All the logistical aspects of foodservice, mental health, intake, and receiving all that was pre-planned to be expanded on,” he added.

Soon the effort will get underway. Recently, the Aiken County Council Moseley Architects for the design of the new project.

Nine million dollars will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds out of more than $30 million awarded. “We have a full-time contract medical provider,” the Capt. revealed. “We have a nurse on duty 24 hours a day. We have 40 hours of mental health services, a week. This expansion would have nothing to do with our medical side of the house,” he added.

Right now, the design is in its infancy. “We’ll begin work with the architect in the next couple of weeks, hopefully. Then it’ll be a design phase to get all the mechanical drawings, building drawings, and everything completed, and then move forward from there,” he shared.

With the expansion, comes the need for more staff. An 18% pay increase was approved recently for jail personnel that could help. Capt. Gallam said that this plan is right in line with the targets of the department. “When you’re overpopulated, in a jail, it doesn’t only affect our staff, the inmates, it limits the services we can provide to the inmates,” he said. “I think it does line up with our mission, vision, and goals for our agency to provide secure housing for inmates that are in Aiken County,” he added.

Meanwhile, it is expected to be completed within the next three years. The project is expected to add another 150 beds.