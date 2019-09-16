Ex-SC Chief Justice Toal takes over nuclear debacle cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A former South Carolina chief justice will oversee all court cases around the pair of nuclear reactors abandoned during construction in South Carolina.

An order from the state Supreme Court says former Chief Justice Jean Toal will take over all lawsuits about the V.C. Summer nuclear project that lost billions of dollars

Circuit Judge John Hayes had been handling the cases and approved a settlement to a lawsuit by South Carolina Electric & Gas ratepayers that led to rebate checks for less than $100.

The order does not say why Toal is taking over.

Cases still pending include South Carolina’s electric cooperatives lawsuit against the minority partner in the project, state-owned Santee Cooper.

Toal was South Carolina’s first woman elected as Chief Justice, holding the office from 2000 to 2015.