Ex-deputy indicted in fatal shooting of Georgia grad student

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – A since-fired sheriff’s deputy accused of fatally shooting a University of Georgia student he believed was having an affair with his wife has been indicted on seven felony charges.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a grand jury handed down the indictment against 32-year-old Winford Adams last week. The charges include malice murder and felony murder. Adams was a Madison County deputy.

He told a 911 dispatcher he shot the man because his wife was cheating on him. Audio from the call was obtained by news outlets. Adams was fired after the shooting. He is being held in jail without bond.

