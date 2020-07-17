Event cancellations may have big impacts

Augusta (WJBF)- The pandemic has caused the cancellation of thousands of events nationwide this year. Most recent — the Augusta Exchange Club Fair. If things don’t get better soon, the cancellation of other fall festivals is possible.

The cancellation of the fair has many upset that their family tradition won’t happen this year. Other long running festivals including the Oliver Hardy Festival in Harlem and the Jack-o-lantern Jubilee in North Augusta are waiting to see what will happen with the pandemic before they make a decision.

The Georgia-Carolina State Fair. An Augusta tradition that has stood the test of time for nearly a century. But not this time. This year the midway was no match for the pandemic.

Chum Balk is the President of the Augusta Exchange Club. “It was not a fast decision. It was a very thoughtful and thought through decision. We know that we are doing the right thing for the community’s health and welfare,” he said.

The Augusta Exchange Club donates more than one hundred thousand dollars a year to local charities including the United Way and SafeHomes.

All that money, thanks to two huge events.

“We have a couple of fundraising opportunities through the year. One is the Augusta Charity Classic Golf Tournament and of course the agricultural fair,” said Balk.

I spoke to Andrew McMahon, the Tourism and Special events Coordinator in Harlem. He says that they are currently going forward with the Oliver Hardy Festival. They are also keeping an eye on the outbreak and will cancel if necessary.

Rick Meyer, the Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism in North Augusta, agrees.

“It’s July. So we’re going to take our time,” Meyer said.

They all worry about the economic impact that cancellations can have on small businesses. Many of the vendors at these events, along with local shops, count on large events like these to keep their businesses going each year.

“You fill the downtown streets of North Augusta. All the downtown businesses benefit greatly from that festival. And not just them. These craft vendors and food vendors that travel the festival circuit all year long. This is the way a lot of them earn a living,” said Meyer.

Meyer also said they hope to know if they will have to cancel the Jubilee by the end of August.