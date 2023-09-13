AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Jackson Cliatt has been a baseball star at Evans High School for the last 4 years and has lettered in varsity every year as the catcher of his team. As a 2x Region Player and Region Champion, he has a lot to be proud of but now he is being recognized for his hard work in the classroom as well. For his efforts Jackson has been named this week’s Scholar Athlete.

Jackson’s mom Angie is an educator and she’s experienced the joy of watching him grow up over the last 4 years. “It’s been awesome because he’s here with me at school,” says Angie Cliatt, “I’ve seen him go from a young man to an almost adult and it’s been a privilege for me to be here with him.”

Jackson’s coach also sees his hard work and says he has grown into a leader in every aspect of his life. “The work ethic that Jackson has in baseball obviously carries over into the classroom as well,” says Head Coach Jay Matthews, “he’s usually the last guy to leave practice and obviously academically he takes that same attitude, so he just brings a great attitude every day.”

Jackson is also a leader in the classroom as a Beta Club Member, and a CTAE Pathway Completer with a 3.8 GPA. He says he’s still figuring out college plans, but he hopes they include continuing to play baseball.

Congratulations to Jackson Cliatt and his entire family for being named WJBF’s Scholar Athlete of the Week!