Evans DA candidate says he is one of AU’s Presumptive Positive cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Jason Hasty says he is one of two people in the Garden City testing presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Evans district Attorney Candidate Jason Hasty told WJBF NewsChannel 6 Reporter Ashley Flete, he thinks he got the virus after he attended the Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville earlier this month where a case was confirmed to be positive.

“I never had any fever, but I had some fatigue. I associated that with going back and fourth with dealing with my dad. I did have a few aches and I thought, well that’s from riding in the car.”

Hasty says he visited Catersville several times as he was taking care of his father, who died on March 1st from leukemia. He says at the time he didn’t think much of the symptoms his father was experiencing, but he says there were some similarities between the two.

“My dad had gone earlier to that church for prayer and I started putting it all together. I realized that some of the symptoms he had before he passed away on march 1st were consistent with the coronavirus.”

As for Hasty himself, he says he started feeling shortness of breath and that is what prompted him to get tested.

“At first I thought you had to have a fever to have coronavirus. I was not sure about that, but when they found out I had the shortness of breath and I couldn’t hold my breath they told me you definitely need testing.“

He describes what that testing process consisted of.

“I was able to get curb side testing done. That was this past Saturday, and it was basically drive up service. They came out in protective suits. They had me remain in the vehicle and tested me.”

Hasty says he will have to remain under self-quarantine for the next 45 days. He says he was also tested by the CDC. He is currently awaiting the results from that test.

“I’ve got a lot of Facebook requests asking me how I’m doing, and phone calls. I’ m trying to take all of those. I just want everybody to know that I think i’m fine. I know God has me in his hands and he is going to heal me of this virus.”