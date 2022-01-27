Evacuation due to ruptured gas line in Aiken, South Carolina

UPDATE: 5:51 PM: According to authorities, utility work is the reason behind the break in the line.

Officials say the ruptured gas line belongs to Dominion Energy.

According to the City of Aiken, the anticipated repair time is two to three hours.

—————

(AIKEN, South Carolina) – According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the Fresh Market Shopping Center at 1400 Whiskey Road in Aiken, South Carolina is being evacuated due to a ruptured natural gas line.

Authorities say the entire section of Whiskey Road from Price Avenue to Boardman Road is currently shut down as utility workers attempt to get the gas leak under control.

While traffic is allowed to leave the area, no traffic is being allowed into the area, at this time.

The entire length of Colony Parkway remains shut down, as well.

Authorities advise everyone to please avoid the area.