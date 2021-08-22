Enhanced security protocols at Orangeburg-Wilkerson High School

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — Enhanced security protocols will begin at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on Monday, August 23.

School leaders say bell schedules have been adjusted. All students will be cleared through metal detectors.

Also Monday, law enforcement-supervised delays are expected.

Bag checks will also be implemented and students will be given clear bookbags on Monday.

Beginning Tuesday, those book bags will be required.

The changes comes on the heels of three students being injured when gunshots were fired in the school’s parking lot Thursday afternoon.

A 14-year-old has since been charged.

Meanwhile, the changes will remain in effect throughout the remainder of the school year.