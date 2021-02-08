Enhanced online services helps South Carolina crime victims

Aiken, SC (WJBF) – Crime victims in South Carolina now have more access to services and information that can help in their recovery. A new versIon of the state’s notification system, known as SC-Vine, has been enhanced.

It’s thanks in part to the Attorney General and the Department of Corrections.A key feature is a directory of victim service providers, which allows users to ask for assistance and connect directly with them.

The Cumbee Center in Aiken County says an upgraded system like VINE can make a world of difference for the victims they help.

“It means that our clients can feel secure without having to continuously look over their shoulder,” said Jessica Coach, Executive Director for the Cumbee Center in Aiken. “They have the app available where they can continuously check on any updates on the perpetrators release versus having to wait to be contacted.”

To access the newest version of VINE in South Carolina, visit VINELink.com