AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) EMS are being celebrated in big and small ways this week for the difference they’re making in the lives of people and communities at large.

This National EMS Week, May 21st through May 27th Doctors Hospital is proud to celebrate and recognize the round-the-clock care and bravery of first responders who show up when our patients need it most.

According to a Facebook post from Doctors Hospital, there will be an EMS Appreciation luncheon Tuesday, May 23rd, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Doctors Hospital in the employee courtyard.

Sending out, Thank you, to all first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, emergency nurses, emergency physicians and other trained emergency professionals for answering the call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You’re the first to arrive and provide our patients a safe and secure journey toward healing and better health.

For your bravery, your dedication, your life saving care… We salute you.