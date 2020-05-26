Emily S. Baumann Child and Adolescent Psychotherapy Fund

AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF)- It’s a hard task learning how to break cycles of bad habits- it can also cause families to dip into savings to pay for help. 77 counties in Georgia have no psychiatrist causing a gap between those who need help and the therapist who can service them.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete spoke to Dr. Colin Murphy at Augusta University’s- MCG Department of Psychiatry and Emily Baumann, founder of The Emily S. Baumann Fund.

