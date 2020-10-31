Embattled Bamberg County Councilman released from jail

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Embattled Bamberg County Councilman Trent Kinard has been released from jail.

The judge on Monday required Kinard to wear electronic monitoring and have no contact with his alleged victims.

He’s also banned from Bamberg county for 90 days except for court appearances.

He was released on a $75,000 cash or security bond.

