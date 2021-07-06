ELSA- Impacts and What to Expect in the CSRA

As of the 5PM advisory on Tuesday, July 6, Elsa is a strong tropical storm with sustained winds of 70MPH. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Elsa to strengthen briefly to a category 1 hurricane while still off the west coast of Florida. It will either make landfall in the Big Bend of Florida as a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane.

Based on the current track, Elsa will cross the southern portion of the CSRA around 2AM Thursday morning as a weak tropical storm. The timeline of when we will see impacts is Wednesday around 2PM through Thursday around 8AM. Lighter and more isolated showers will continue into Thursday evening because of the tropical moisture in the area. Due to the lopsided structure of the system with all the heavy rain to the east of the center, the forecast will be very different for the north/central CSRA versus the South.

Rainfall totals should be under 0.5″ for the northern CSRA, however winds could still be gusty up to 30MPH. There is a medium risk for heavy rain, and a low risk for flooding, damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

A different story for the southern CSRA with the latest model being very aggressive with the rainfall totals. Despite the model saying 5-6″ in some spots, I believe 2-4″ is more realistic due to the fast movement of Elsa. Regardless, this amount of rain could certainly cause flooding. Overall, there is a high risk for heavy rain and flooding, a medium risk for damaging winds, and a low risk for hail and tornadoes.

Vipir 6 Alert Days are in effect for Wednesday and Thursday for Elsa. Be sure to stay with NewsChannel 6 for the latest updates on Elsa.