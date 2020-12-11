EEE Virus spreads throughout Palmetto State impacting horses

AIKEN-A mosquito borne illness that’s making horses sick across the Palmetto State is spreading to the city of Aiken. Veterinarians as well as medical doctors are warning owners to take precautions not only for their animals but for themselves and family members too.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis also known as EEE (triple e) is an illness that comes from several different species of mosquitoes that are found in the South Carolina. The state has reported 16 different cases of the virus and three of those cases are coming out of Aiken.

Dr. Jennifer Rida is an associate veterinarian with the Southern Equine Services in Aiken where one of those cases was diagnosed.

“Our treatment is only supportive care and it’s not very effective unfortunately. In horses it [EEE] has a mortality rate of between 75 and 95 percent so almost about 90 percent of horses who acquire the virus will die,” said Dr. Rida.

Though the treatment may not be as effective experts say the best way to fight the virus is by preventing it through vaccinations.

Dr. Reda says “It is extremely effective in South Carolina it’s a twice a year vaccination and it’s just inter muscular and this is very effective prevention.”

The word Encephalitis means that it causes an inflammation or swelling of the brain. Signs or symptoms can include fever, depression, lethargy and then will quickly progress to showing neurologic signs.

Doctors say the virus can be spread to humans but not from a horse or even another human– a person would have to be bit by a mosquito carrying the virus.

“It is not contagious in that regard, so we don’t need to be wearing our masks, we don’t need to isolate or quarantine the horse, the horse is getting the virus from the mosquito,” says Dr. Reda.

While the mortality rate is not as high in humans as it is among horses, experts still recommend you take precautions to prevent contracting the virus.

“Typical mosquito prevention strategies things like wearing long pants, long shirts, trying to minimize going out during dawn and dusk trying to reduce things like standing water on your property,” Dr. Reda said.

There have also been cases reported in the Peach State. According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture there have been five reported cases of EEE in five different counties including Dougherty, Lanier, Long, Lowndes, and Thomas.