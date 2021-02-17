Edgefield County officials welcome first ever Vaccination clinic

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, a sign is shown at a COVID-19 vaccine site in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco. San Francisco is the latest California city to temporarily shutter a mass vaccination site due to lack of vaccine, joining Los Angeles in pausing inoculations amid a national shortage. Officials said mass vaccinations are on hold at Moscone convention center for one week until supply ramps up. On Tuesday, Feb. 16 two new mass vaccination sites with doses from the federal government will open in Oakland and in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

EDGEFIELD, S.C.- The push continues to get more people vaccinated against the coronavirus. On Wednesday Edgefield county held its first vaccination clinic.

Edgefield County E.M.A Director Suzy Spurgeon is one of many county leaders working to bring the vaccine to seniors in rural areas.



“It’s very mportant for us to have it here in the county, we have a lot of individuals 65 and 85 years old,” said Spurgeon.

Until , then seniors who lived there had to drive to nearby cities like Greenwood to get vaccinated.



“Having them drive, an hour and a half to some location that there not familiar with is not something that we want our seniors to be doing,” said Surgeon.

Wednesday’s walk-in clinic was the first of its kind in Edgefield county.



“So we give everybody a number, and we’re calling those numbers in groups, we have four stations that are registering people and then we have 6 vaccination stations,” said Heather Highsmith, a physician with Self Regional.

South Carolinians wasted little time lining up to receive the vaccine, at least 85 people were lined outside before the clinic opened at 9 am.

Volunteers distributed 250 doses of the vaccine with the help of self regional medical center, which is in greenwood.



“We’ve been doing vaccines now in greenwood at self regional healthcare vaccinating anywhere from 750 to a thousand people a day,” said David Hyatt, marketing director with Self Regional.

The real challenge is making sure none of those doses go untouched.



“Our vaccine is pfizer vaccine and has to be stored at very cold temperatures,” said Hyatt.

Hyatt says they’ll continue to bring vaccination clinics like this one to rural areas like Edgegfield.

If you’re in the Edgefield area and missed Wednesday’s clinic., emergency management officials are planning a drive thru vaccination clinic- which they hope to have up and running by March 9th. You can visit this article for more updates.

South Carolina health officials are also pointing to a new online tool, to help with the vaccination process.

It gives a county by county breakdown of vaccine distribution in the state.