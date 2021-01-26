Ed Turner & Number 9 to hold virtual benefit concert

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Ed Turner and Number Nine band aren’t letting the pandemic stop them from performing. On Saturday, January 30th, ‘The Beatles’ cover band will host a virtual concert to benefit the Imperial Theater. It’s being dubbed a vintage concert as they replay a performance from 20-13 that brought with it three sold out shows.

“To celebrate the 16th anniversary of the band we thought, since we can’t rehearse, therefore we can’t perform, we wanted to give back to one of our favorite theaters, the Imperial Theater, by giving 100% of the proceeds, no overhead to watch “Back to the Beatles”, said Ed Turner of Ed Turner & Number Nine band.

Turner says is the benefit concert goes well, more for other charities may be in the works.

The “Sweet 16: Get Back To The Beatles” concert is this Saturday, January 30th at 7:30.

For tickets click here