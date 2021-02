SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW/WWAY) -- A North Carolina woman who won a $188 million Powerball jackpot is being sued by her ex-fiancé -- who is currently in jail -- after she allegedly gave away some of his personal property.

Fontella Marie Holmes won the prize in 2015, according to CBS affiliate WWAY. She elected to take the lump sum and ended up walking away with $88 million, according to the lawsuit.