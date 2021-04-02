Easter Bunny arrives early at Burke County Sheriffs Office Easter Egg Drive

Waynesboro, GA (WJBF) – Easter started early for some lucky kids thanks to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Cars filled with excited parents and kids lined up outside the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for its Fifth Annual Easter Egg Drive.

“We’ve teamed up with the Recreation Department to give our kids something to do. They’ve been bottled up and inside the house and virtually learning. So, this is an opportunity to show that we love them, that we still care for them; it helps us bridge the gap between police and community,” said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

The event was drive-through again this year because of the pandemic, but that didn’t stop kids from coming out and having a good time.

Kids were treated to pre-packaged bags filled with eggs, candy, popcorn, and hot dogs.

“It makes me feel like were doing what the community wants us to do; that we’re connecting in a way that resonates with our community and with our children. Our children get to see police in a positive light and our community gets to see us serving mankind and that’s what it’s all about,” said Williams.

Kids were excited to see the Easter Bunny, of course; but another guest made an appearance. Congressman Rick Allen stopped by to wish everyone a Happy Easter and to thank the Sheriff’s Office for everything they do.

“Our law enforcement do a tremendous job here and, of course, the Sheriff I know well. And he has been a great friend. What they’re doing here for families in Burke County is special. This is what law enforcement is all about. These are our friends. They’re our peace officers. They keep the peace and what we’re doing here is making a lot of kids happy with a hot dog and an Easter Bunny,” said Allen.