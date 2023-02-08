RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, both eastbound lanes of Washington Road have been closed off due to a gas leak.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the leak happened because of a construction project near Charlestowne Way.

Authorities say that even though both eastbound lanes of Washington Road are closed, the center lane is open for eastbound traffic.

As of now, all westbound lanes are open, but authorities say they believe that when crews arrive to fix the gas line, all lanes on Washington Road will be blocked.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that they are asking all drivers who normally travel in this particular are to use alternate routes.