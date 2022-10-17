AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Monday is the first day of early, in-person voting, in Georgia. Big races include the seat for governor and who will control the Senate.

All eyes are on Georgia this election cycle as voters will decide whether Governor Brian Kemp and Senator Raphael Warnock will keep their seats.

Gubernatorial candidate, Democrat Stacy Abrams is campaigning hard against Governor Kemp. And Republican Hershel Walker is attempting to unseat Senator Warnock.

In Georgia there are two Constitutional Amendments and two statewide referendums that voters will have their say in.

Election officials say it is very important to read over those and make sure you understand them before you go to the polls.

“And I strongly encourage people at anytime to get a sample ballot before going to the polls. Give yourself an opportunity to look over those questions. Kind of make your decisions before you get there so you’re not surprised when you get into the booth and you see this long question and you’re not quite sure what they’re asking for,” said Travis Doss, Director of the Richmond County Board of Elections.

Doss explained that poll workers are not allowed to explain anything on the ballot.

“The sad thing is, poll workers can’t really help you once you get to the polls, because their opinion of the question may not be the exact meaning of the question. Or their opinion could influence your decisions. So, a lot of times people will ask poll workers to please explain this question and unfortunately they’re directed to say ‘I’m sorry. You’re just going to have to read over it and make your own decision,'” he said.

You can find explainers of those questions on your Board of Elections website.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.

Early voting in Georgia will be from Monday, Oct. 17 to Friday, Nov. 4.

Burke County

Burke County Courthouse, 602 N Liberty St, Waynesboro, weekdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Columbia County

Columbia County Board of Elections Building G3, 610 Ronald Reagan Dr. Evans, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Dr. Grovetown, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Emanuel County

Emanuel County Elections Office, 105 S Main St, Swainsboro, weekdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Glascock County

Registrar’s Office, 676 West main, Gibson, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.pm and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jefferson County

Board of Elections, 415 Greene St. Louisville, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Courthouse, 611 E Winthrope Ave, Millen, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McDuffie County

Dearing Community Center, 4614 Augusta Highway, Dearing, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Precinct on Main (Old THS Gym) 525 Main St., Thomson, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Richmond County

Main Office 535 Telfair St. Augusta, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., October 22 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on October 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Rd. Augusta, beginning October 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. then the following week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Diamond Lakes, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Hephzibah, beginning October 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. then the following week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Warren Road Community Center 300 Warren Rd. Augusta, beginning October 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. then the following week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Screven County

Registrar’s Office 216 Moms Rd. Room 114, Sylvania, weekdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 29.

Taliaferro County

Courthouse, 113 Monument St., Crawfordville, weekdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 29.

Washington County

Washington County Board of Elections and Registration, 150 Riddleville Rd., Sandersville, weekdays only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wilkes County