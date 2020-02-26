Dumpers taking advantage of empty Hyde Park

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Things are relatively quiet in Hyde Park now the city’s efforts to relocate residents and tear down structures is over the future a storm water retention pond here to ease flooding in south Augusta,. the present that this area is being dumped on.

Hyde Park there no people here but its far from empty.

“I went over there it’s still horrible the citizens can’t blame us because it’s the citizens that are doing it,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

What the citizens are doing is dumping, lots and lots of illegal dumping in the abandoned Hyde Park neighborhood.

The Marshal’s Office says it’s making a lot of cases of illegal dumping in Hyde Park but can’t keep pace with it all.

“You would have station deputies on each of those roads at the beginning and end of those roads 24-7 to stop that kind of thing I know we don’t have that manpower and I know the Sheriff doesn’t have that man power,” said Colonel Bill Probus of the Richmond County Marshal’s Office.

The city cleared the neighborhood for a 44 acre storm water retention pond, that would bring life back to Hyde Park. but there are still about two dozen buildings here that need to be need to be removed so the retention pond is not happening any time soon.

“When will the Hyde Park retention pond be functioning?”

“My best guest at this point we don’t have a final plan you know another two years,” said Doctor Hameed Malik, Engineering Department Director.

So until then the coast stays clear for the illegal dumping.

“That whole area needs to be shut down needs to be fenced off very, very limited access to those roads would you like to see the city put a fence up I would love to see us in someway secure the area until what ever is going to be done gets done,” said Colonel Probus.

Commissioners are scheduled to approve projects for the next phase of the sales tax in July this could provide the funding if the city does want fence blockade of block off this abandoned neighborhood in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.