Downtown Development Authority detects patrons’ phone use for consumer reports

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Downtown Development Authority is tracking who’s going downtown through cell phone use. They got their first report back Monday.

They’re tracking people for consumer reports to build a case and recruit businesses. And it’s all surveyed just by having your cell phone on you.

Before the Pandemic, they were able to tell people spent 4 to 5 hours in the area. This meant people were shopping, headed to the salon, and dining.

Now, it’s a just minutes or up to an hour, showing the development authority that people aren’t as comfortable yet. However, they have enough people coming to show them their busy days of the week.

Executive Director with the Downtown Development Authority, Margaret Woodard, says, “we are learning that our peak nights are Friday and Saturday, but there’s another peak night, Wednesday that’s shown a surge. We think it could be that people are cooking Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and then they go pick up curbside or go out to eat on Wednesday.”

At the end of April, there were about 500 visits a day. That number increased to 15 hundred.

65% of consumers are within a 10 mile radius. A lot of them are tracked from the 13th St. Bridge and the Medical District.

“It is a great way to look at consumer confidence of people returning downtown after, you know, post-COVID. And, we’re going to be able to track, you know, how many consumers are returning and what our peak times are,” says Woodard.

They are doing these reports on a weekly basis.