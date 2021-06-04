Downtown Augusta welcomes back Frist Friday

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Bars and restaurants are getting back into the swing of things just in time for the city’s unofficial local event. from local vendors to an art exhibition, the community is coming together in a big way.

First Friday will be held on broad street featuring works from local artists, live music and performers.

With the recently passed alcohol to go law, some may be thinking of sipping on their drink.. while downtown this evening. However, it will have to wait because city commissioners have yet to vote on whether to even implement the law.. and if commissioners give the thumbs up, there’s some provisions that restaurants will need to follow before giving you that last pour.

Questioning how this new rule will work, I recently spoke with Augusta’s Director of Planning and Development who oversees licensing, Robert Sherman, and he says there are some provisions that restaurants will need to follow beforehand.

“It has to be in a sealed container, and it can’t be sold to a third party or delivery service. it must be picked up by the consumer, the person who is paying for it and they must be twenty-one. they cannot consume it on public property because we have open container laws. with the way the bill is written, they have to put it in the trunk or glove compartment,” says Sherman.

Sherman also says, he expects commissioners to take that vote on July 1st.