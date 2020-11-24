Double homicide investigation underway on Eve Street in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A double homicide investigation is underway in the Garden City.

“Somebody needs to do something about this. This is getting too dangerous,” said Mary Ann King.

Do you feel safe in Harrisburg?

King responded, “Sometimes, no.”

Heavy hearts in the Harrisburg community Monday as two people were shot to death at a neighborhood barbershop.

“I couldn’t believe that this is happening. Still don’t believe it,” said Claude Jones.

According to Sergeant William McCarty with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, police rushed to Johnson’s Beauty and Barber Salon at 2:18 p.m.

“They did in fact confirm and found that they had two homicide victims located in the barbershop. The victims were found by a customer who had entered the shop,” explained Sgt. McCarty.

“The guys who work over at the barbershop they always did anything for anybody. They have cut my kid’s hair and I pay them when I get my disability. They would do anybody a favor,” said King.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has identified the shooting victims as 48-year-old Mequel Freeman and 34-year-old Wyman Scott. Both were shot at least one time.

Many people in Harrisburg thought nothing but the best about Freeman.

Jones recalled, “I used to go over there and mess with him every day. He used to pick at me and I’d pick back. We crack a few jokes, laugh. He was a good person.”

Good friends?

“Yeah, I consider myself being good friends with him,” responded Jones.

King added, “He even gave book supplies out for kids and stuff. I mean I sit right there and watch that.”

King lives across the street from Johnson Beauty and Barber Salon.

She said it’s unusual the shop was open on a Monday, “But some people wanted to get their haircut for the holiday and that’s what he did. So he broke it down so he would have these two days and I guess the next day he was going to take off. I mean he tries to help anybody.”

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects involved in this shooting. If you have any information, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (706) 821-1000.

