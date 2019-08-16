Dominique Wilkins honored by Greater Augusta Bulldog Club

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- As there are only two weeks until the Georgia Bulldogs kick-off their season with the Vanderbilt Commodores the Greater Augusta Bulldog Club got started early with their annual first meeting of the season.

This year featured guest were Bulldogs men’s head basketball coach Tom Crean, along side former Georgia basketball standout and Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins. Wilkins was honored with by the Greater Augusta Bulldog Club, along with given the key to the city by Augusta mayor Hardie Davis.

“Those awards have to be front and center, I mean because I’ve seen and had NBA awards. I’ve had all these different achievements , but it’s those little awards like that, that’s from the heart and the soul of people who’ve believed in you,” said Wilkins.