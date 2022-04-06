WJBF – Things are slowly moving in a better direction as majority of Allendale and Bamberg County residents are getter their power back.

According to Paul Fischer, Senior Communications Specialist for Dominion Energy, as of 2 P.M., the power has been restored for the majority of Dominion Energy South Carolina customers that were impacted by the severe weather on Tuesday in Allendale and Bamberg Counties.

Fischer says in the official notice that fewer than 20 customers are still without power in Allendale County.

Authorities say that crews will continue making repairs throughout Wednesday afternoon.